Unmasking the Proud Boys, suing the EPA, and more
On this episode, we unpack why the Proud Boys are allowed to show up on government property while masked to conceal their identity — a violation of a 1953 law designed to prevent the Klu Klux Klan from doing the same thing. Plus, checking in on a lawsuit filed by local environmental groups against the EPA over the kinds of PFAS testing the government is making Chemours perform.
In addition to the Proud Boys and the EPA, we’ve also got some housekeeping, checking up on the Wilmington crime lab lawsuit, the firing of Port City United director Cedric Harrison, and our upcoming joint reporting on the North Carolina State Bar.
