We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Port City Politics
Unmasking the Proud Boys, suing the EPA, and more

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats - WECT
Published February 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST
On this episode, we unpack why the Proud Boys are allowed to show up on government property while masked to conceal their identity — a violation of a 1953 law designed to prevent the Klu Klux Klan from doing the same thing. Plus, checking in on a lawsuit filed by local environmental groups against the EPA over the kinds of PFAS testing the government is making Chemours perform.

In addition to the Proud Boys and the EPA, we’ve also got some housekeeping, checking up on the Wilmington crime lab lawsuit, the firing of Port City United director Cedric Harrison, and our upcoming joint reporting on the North Carolina State Bar.

Port City Politics
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats - WECT
