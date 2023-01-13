Bump stocks, separation of powers, Columbus County politics, and the $1.25 billion community endowment
On this episode, we’ve got a full slate of issues. First up, the courts’ handling of bump stocks and the separation of powers. Then, the latest from Columbus County, where the Republican party is threatening to attempt to remove District Attorney Jon David. Plus, some thoughts on troubling flaws baked into the $1.25 billion New Hanover Community Endowment.
