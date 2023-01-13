© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Bump stocks, separation of powers, Columbus County politics, and the $1.25 billion community endowment

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats - WECT
Published January 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Port City Politics wide

On this episode, we’ve got a full slate of issues. First up, the courts’ handling of bump stocks and the separation of powers. Then, the latest from Columbus County, where the Republican party is threatening to attempt to remove District Attorney Jon David. Plus, some thoughts on troubling flaws baked into the $1.25 billion New Hanover Community Endowment.

Links:

Tags
Port City Politics Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats - WECT
See stories by Michael Praats - WECT