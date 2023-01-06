The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.

We also take a look at Wilmington’s controversial red light camera system. The city is facing two lawsuits. One is a class action filed in Wake County naming general assembly members as defendants, the other is filed in New Hanover County against the City of Wilmington; we’ll get into these cases which, along with others, claim these cameras are unconstitutional and don’t account for physics when it comes to the timing of yellow lights.

RELATED LINKS:

Video: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies show up to a New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting to support the acquisition of a new helicopter in 2008.

Below: Jon David's petition to remove and disqualify Jody Greene. Note: Contains obscene and racist language.