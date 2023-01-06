© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats - WECT
Published January 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Port City Politics wide

This week, the fallout from the resignation of Jody Greene, former Sheriff of Columbus County. And, red-light cameras revised, with questions based on physics, fairness, and the Constitution.

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.

We also take a look at Wilmington’s controversial red light camera system. The city is facing two lawsuits. One is a class action filed in Wake County naming general assembly members as defendants, the other is filed in New Hanover County against the City of Wilmington; we’ll get into these cases which, along with others, claim these cameras are unconstitutional and don’t account for physics when it comes to the timing of yellow lights.

RELATED LINKS:

Video: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies show up to a New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting to support the acquisition of a new helicopter in 2008.

Below: Jon David's petition to remove and disqualify Jody Greene. Note: Contains obscene and racist language.

22cvs1290 State of Nc vs s ... by Ben Schachtman

Tags
Port City Politics Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats - WECT
See stories by Michael Praats - WECT