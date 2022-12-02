© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Jody Greene will again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

Published December 2, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.

We’ll also get into the trial of Timothy Iannone, who is facing serious rape charges — but also long-standing suspicions in law enforcement circles that he was responsible for the death of two Wilmington women, Angela Rothen and Allison Jackson Foy. The cases made national headlines, but Iannone was never charged. Now, prosecutors hope to introduce some of the evidence from those police investigations into Ianone’s rape trial.

Plus, we’ll talk about the strange case of the diverted flight that landed in Wilmington on its way from Canada to the Dominican Republic and the ‘swatting’ incident that impacted New Hanover High School — part of what appeared to be a coordinated wave of hoaxes that impacted at least a dozen schools in seven counties across North Carolina.

