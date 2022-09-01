The $50 million question: Unpacking the quid-pro-quo allegation against Olson-Boseman
On this episode, we break down one of the most complicated and troubling stories we’ve covered recently: allegations that New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman made a $50 million quid-pro-quo offer to Coastal Horizons to silence their criticisms of The Healing Place, the county’s planned peer-led drug and alcohol recovery facility.
To understand this story, you need to know the backstory of The Healing Place, how Coastal Horizons’ good reputation in the community was used to win a contentious fight to get a special-use permit from the City of Wilmington, how a massive but poorly-understood government agency known as Trilium pulled the strings of the process, and how medication-assisted treatment for drug addiction was at the center of all of this.
Sound complicated? It is. But we’ll unpack it all on this episode.
- Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
- County manager heard allegations of Olson-Boseman’s $50 million offer two years ago