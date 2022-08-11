© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics

Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal

Published August 11, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
Port City Politics wide

On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?

Links for this week’s episode:

Tags

