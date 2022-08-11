Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
Links for this week’s episode:
- Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
- New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
- The personal and the political: The through-line in allegations against Olson-Boseman [Port City Politics]
- CFCC President Jim Morton receives a 10% raise, meeting omits year-end financial review
- President Morton’s salary at CFCC among highest in the state
- State officials grill New Hanover County on Project Grace: A conversation with the GWBJ's Johanna Still
- New Hanover County could save $24 million on Project Grace. The deal could also self-destruct
- New Hanover will get $2 million less for public land in new government center deal, here's why