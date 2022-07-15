Investigating public school libraries for 'obscenity,' and how Val D'Auvray might've fallen through the cracks
On this episode, we look at the recent law enforcement investigation into public school libraries, where it came from, and legal context around it. Then, the latest on the death of Val D'Auvray, and how the laws around reporting missing people seems to have failed him.
Links:
- Officials, advocates offer differing versions after Proud Boys disrupt Pride Storytime event
- NHCSO investigated schools for ‘obscene and pornographic’ books, DA found no unlawful content
- Family of man found dead at TRU Colors wants answers
- Father of man found dead at brewery says video shows son telling police he was being chased
- Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local brewery’s property
Falling through the cracks: Missing person law doesn’t require immediate filing