© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Investigating public school libraries for 'obscenity,' and how Val D'Auvray might've fallen through the cracks

Published July 15, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Port City Politics wide

On this episode, we look at the recent law enforcement investigation into public school libraries, where it came from, and legal context around it. Then, the latest on the death of Val D'Auvray, and how the laws around reporting missing people seems to have failed him.

Links:

Tags

Port City Politics Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats - WECT
See stories by Michael Praats - WECT