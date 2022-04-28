© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics
Week of April 25: Primary candidate town halls, and breaking the silence on Olson-Boseman

Published April 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
On this episode, we'll get into two town halls held jointly by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily. Plus, after almost a year of issues surrounding New Hanover Couty Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, one commissioner finally addresses the topic.

Town hall for primary candidates in the New Hanover County Board of Education race:

Find details and submit questions for the Tuesday, May 3 town hall for primary candidates in the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners race here.

Coverage of Julia Olson-Boseman:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats - WECT
