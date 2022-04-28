Week of April 25: Primary candidate town halls, and breaking the silence on Olson-Boseman
On this episode, we'll get into two town halls held jointly by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily. Plus, after almost a year of issues surrounding New Hanover Couty Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, one commissioner finally addresses the topic.
