Week of April 4: The long battle over short-term rentals, NHC's homelessness ordinance, and the Community Endowment

On this episode, the North Carolina Court of Appeals (mostly) closes the case of Wilmington's problematic short-term rental regulations. Plus, New Hanover County commissioners backtrack on an ordinance that effectively criminalized homelessness on county property — but what can be done instead? And, the $1.25 billion New Hanover Community Endowment is looking for community advisors. What will their role be?
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.