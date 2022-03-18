Week of March 14: More trouble for Chairwoman Olson-Boseman, plus some thoughts for Sunshine Week

First, we turn to Michael Praats' latest reporting: the North Carolina Bar Association was granted a preliminary injunction against Julia Olson-Boseman based on mismanagement of money she was required to return to clients after she shuttered her legal practice. It's only the latest in a series of allegations, investigations, and financial issues for the Chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

Then, it's Sunshine Week — a time when journalists reflect on the struggle to keep government honest and transparent.