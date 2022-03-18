© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics
Week of March 14: More trouble for Chairwoman Olson-Boseman, plus some thoughts for Sunshine Week

Published March 18, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT
On the episode, the latest allegations against Julia Olson-Boseman, this time from the North Carolina Bar Association and a pattern of financial troubles that have followed the county chair. Plus, a reflection on Sunshine Week — the annual celebration of government transparency and the media's efforts to ensure it — and some recent stories that illustrate why it's important.

First, we turn to Michael Praats' latest reporting: the North Carolina Bar Association was granted a preliminary injunction against Julia Olson-Boseman based on mismanagement of money she was required to return to clients after she shuttered her legal practice. It's only the latest in a series of allegations, investigations, and financial issues for the Chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

Then, it's Sunshine Week — a time when journalists reflect on the struggle to keep government honest and transparent.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats - WECT
