Week of March 14: More trouble for Chairwoman Olson-Boseman, plus some thoughts for Sunshine Week
On the episode, the latest allegations against Julia Olson-Boseman, this time from the North Carolina Bar Association and a pattern of financial troubles that have followed the county chair. Plus, a reflection on Sunshine Week — the annual celebration of government transparency and the media's efforts to ensure it — and some recent stories that illustrate why it's important.
First, we turn to Michael Praats' latest reporting: the North Carolina Bar Association was granted a preliminary injunction against Julia Olson-Boseman based on mismanagement of money she was required to return to clients after she shuttered her legal practice. It's only the latest in a series of allegations, investigations, and financial issues for the Chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.
Then, it's Sunshine Week — a time when journalists reflect on the struggle to keep government honest and transparent.
