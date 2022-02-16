Week of Feb. 14: Mystery 'volunteers' checking voting records, upcoming joint city-council meeting

First up, Eliza and John Sloan of Brunswick County were confused — and concerned — when two women came to their house demanding to verify voting records. They weren't government employees, apparently, and didn't identify themselves as being part of any other organization. The Sloans felt targeted — but by who? And why?

Then, we look ahead to next week's conversation between elected leaders from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington. On the agenda: funding for affordable housing and public transportation. Both of these conversations have been going on for a long, long time — and without much resolution, so while we can be reasonably sure what will get discussed it remains anyone's guess whether officials will be able to move the ball forward.