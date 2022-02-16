© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics
Week of Feb. 14: Mystery 'volunteers' checking voting records, upcoming joint city-council meeting

Published February 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST
Port City Politics wide

On this edition, we discuss the case of an elderly Black Brunswick County couple that was visited by unidentified 'volunteers,' who wanted to enter their home and verify their voting history — and how it's related to larger concerns, and conspiracies, about voting integrity. Plus, a look ahead to next week's planned meeting between New Hanover County commissioners and City Council members.

First up, Eliza and John Sloan of Brunswick County were confused — and concerned — when two women came to their house demanding to verify voting records. They weren't government employees, apparently, and didn't identify themselves as being part of any other organization. The Sloans felt targeted — but by who? And why?

Then, we look ahead to next week's conversation between elected leaders from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington. On the agenda: funding for affordable housing and public transportation. Both of these conversations have been going on for a long, long time — and without much resolution, so while we can be reasonably sure what will get discussed it remains anyone's guess whether officials will be able to move the ball forward.

Port City Politics Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats - WECT
