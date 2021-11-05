Week of Nov. 1 - Elections, historic preservation, cul-de-sacs, and masks

2021 Elections

On Tuesday night, voters and candidates watched as final tallies came in for local elections in Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Leland, and dozens of other municipalities around the region. Results won't be official until the canvass on November 9 — but many results are fairly likely to stick.

Historic Preservation Commission

Wilmington’s history is part of its appeal for folks who live here, and for tourists; however, as new development continues and vacant land becomes a thing of the past itself, historic buildings could soon be at risk. A resolution being brought forward to city council could help officials and historic activists preserve some at-risk buildings.

Cul-de-sacs

On Monday, New Hanover county commissioners gave their support for a plan to use $100,000 in state funds to repair several cul-de-sacs, including one that Commissioner Jonathan Barfield’s father lives on. Should he have recused himself?

Mask Mandate, Round Two

Next Friday, the county's Health and Human Services Board will revisit its mask mandate. There's no way to make everyone happy — but many hope, at least, that there will be an evidence-based approach to the issue that focuses on science over opinion and emotion.

