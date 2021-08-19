© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Week of August 16 - Tru Colors killing, WPD social media policy, Biden billboard, and Wilmington's non-discrimination law

Published August 19, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT
Port City Politics

On this episode, the latest on the Tru Colors killing, WPD's social media policy and the First Amendment, a rather bizzare billboard, and Wilmington's version of a non-discrimination ordinance.

Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics. (Find the video version from WECT here.)

Three charged in double homicide

Three validated gang members were arrested and charged in the murders of Koredreese Robert Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21.

Dyrell Green, Omonte Bell, and Raquel Adams are each charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. They are being held in the New Hanover County jail under no bond. (At the time of recording there was limited information available).

Wilmington Police raise First Amendment concerns with Facebook policy

For 10 years the Wilmington Police Department has had a Facebook account, and for about 10 years, it appears comments were allowed. Then, in June of this year, the department decided it would start limiting who could and could not comment on their page.

The department claims they did this because of the increasingly foul language being used, and violent threats people were making, however, some legal experts question the legality of the department’s decision.

Biden Billboard

A billboard in Wilmington caught the attention of folks across the country, including Donald Trump Jr. The billboard showed President Joe Biden superimposed over an image of Afghanistan.

Wilmington anti-discrimination policy

Wilmington’s City Council approved an anti-discrimination policy, despite some outcry from local groups saying the measures did not go far enough.

Tags

Port City PoliticsLatest news
Stay Connected
Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
See stories by Ben Schachtman
Michael Praats - WECT
See stories by Michael Praats - WECT