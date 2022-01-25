© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CoastLine: Palmyra Atoll, in the center of the Pacific Ocean, offers scientists a pristine ecosystem for study

Published January 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
Racoon Butterfly fish KLH credit.JPG
Kay Lynn Hernandez
/
Raccoon Butterfly Fish at Western Terrace, Palmyra Atoll

One of the most remote places on earth, Palmyra Atoll is in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. It's an outpost for conservation scientists to conduct research. On this episode, we find out what they're learning about how coral reefs thrive — and why that's important for a healthy ecosystem in water and on land.

There is a place in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, thousands of miles from any mainland, equidistant from New Zealand and North America. It is a circular string of about 26 tiny islands, nestled among several lagoons, surrounded by 15,000 acres of shallow turquoise reefs and deep blue submerged reefs. Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge is part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.

PALMYRA ATOLL UNDERWATER REEF VIEW.jpg
Dr. Joe Pollock
/
Underwater at Palmyra Atoll

In 2000, The Nature Conservancy purchased the atoll to protect the endangered marine wilderness and also to establish a place for conservation scientists to conduct their work. In 2001, the U.S. Department of the Interior named it a wildlife refuge, and eight years later, in 2009, President George W. Bush established the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument – which includes this 26-islet atoll known as Palmyra.

Although it’s still owned by The Nature Conservancy, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages what is the world’s largest protected marine area.

Guests:

Dr. Joe Pollock, Senior Coral Reef Resilience Scientist for The Nature Conservancy’s Hawai'i and Palmyra Programs

Kay Lynn Hernandez, Palmyra Preserve Manager for The Nature Conservancy; owner, Wilmington Outdoor Adventures

Resources:

The Nature Conservancy:  Palmyra Atoll

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge

Photos and video from Dr. Joe Pollock

Video from Dr. Joe Pollock of Manta Rays – including “George [manta ray] Clooney”

Wilmington Outdoor Adventures information on eco-tours  

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces CoastLine, an award-winning hourlong conversation featuring artists, humanitarians, scholars, and innovators in North Carolina. The show airs Wednesdays at noon and Sundays at 2 pm on 91.3 FM WHQR Public Media. It's also available as a podcast; just search CoastLine WHQR. You can reach her at rachellh@whqr.org.
