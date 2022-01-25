CoastLine: Palmyra Atoll, in the center of the Pacific Ocean, offers scientists a pristine ecosystem for study

There is a place in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, thousands of miles from any mainland, equidistant from New Zealand and North America. It is a circular string of about 26 tiny islands, nestled among several lagoons, surrounded by 15,000 acres of shallow turquoise reefs and deep blue submerged reefs. Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge is part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.

Dr. Joe Pollock / Underwater at Palmyra Atoll

In 2000, The Nature Conservancy purchased the atoll to protect the endangered marine wilderness and also to establish a place for conservation scientists to conduct their work. In 2001, the U.S. Department of the Interior named it a wildlife refuge, and eight years later, in 2009, President George W. Bush established the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument – which includes this 26-islet atoll known as Palmyra.

Although it’s still owned by The Nature Conservancy, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages what is the world’s largest protected marine area.

Guests:

Dr. Joe Pollock , Senior Coral Reef Resilience Scientist for The Nature Conservancy’s Hawai'i and Palmyra Programs

Kay Lynn Hernandez , Palmyra Preserve Manager for The Nature Conservancy; owner, Wilmington Outdoor Adventures

Resources:

The Nature Conservancy: Palmyra Atoll

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge

Photos and video from Dr. Joe Pollock

Video from Dr. Joe Pollock of Manta Rays – including “George [manta ray] Clooney”