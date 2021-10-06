CoastLine: Why breast cancer and heart disease are intimately intertwined and why local patients are presenting with later stages of cancer

The North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics points out that cancer remains the leading cause of death in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. Number two? Heart disease. The national trend is the reverse, according to the CDC. Heart disease tops the list and cancer takes the number two spot. And the two diseases are intimately intertwined.

When serious disease is treatable with early diagnosis, it’s nothing short of tragic for doctors to see people with advanced symptoms. The farther down the road of disease a patient goes before diagnosis, the more challenging – and unlikely – that doctors can bring them back to health.

The pandemic has exacerbated this trend: women are showing up in the doctor’s office with later stages of cancer. One of the reasons: the medical system shut down all elective procedures during the worst of the pandemic which included routine medical screenings.

On this episode of CoastLine , we learn about the connection between heart disease and cancer, the factors that are under your control for prevention, and what the latest research tells us about best practices in screening and treatment.

Guests:

Lindsey Prochaska, DO ; medical oncologist, co-director, cardio-oncology program, New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Kris Swiger, MD ; cardiologist, co-director, cardio-oncology program, New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Editor's Note: In this episode, the host incorrectly referred to Dr. Thaddeus Coin as "retired". He is decidedly unretired and still runs his own practice which you can learn about here: http://coinneurology.com/

Resources:

If you need more information or help getting a mammogram, including finding financial help, contact Sarah Arthur, Director of Community Engagement, NHRMC, at sarah.arthur@nhrmc.org

American Heart Association: My Life Check / Life’s Simple 7

What is Life’s Simple 7®?

Life's Simple 7 is defined by the American Heart Association as the 7 risk factors that people can improve through lifestyle changes to help achieve ideal cardiovascular health.

These measures have one unique thing in common: any person can make these changes, the steps are not expensive to take and even modest improvements to your health will make a big difference. Start with one or two. This simple, seven step list has been developed to deliver on the hope we all have--to live a long, productive healthy life.

