CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE CLOSURE: UPDATES, RESOURCES, AND CONTEXT
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Traveling for reporting; angry public meetings

By Camille Mojica
Published March 2, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Kelly joins us to ask me about my visit to Guilford county and to talk about why we travel for reporting, and then Nikolai joins us to talk about a meeting he covered.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's Kelly's Newsroom episode on pedestrian and cyclist safety: The Newsroom: What's killing Wilmington's pedestrians?

Here’s Nikolai’s latest on the meeting: "Can we fire y'all?" Carolina Water Service meeting in Hampstead gets tense

Cami's 'newcomers school' piece will be out soon!

Music this week: Macabre Plaza

Editor's note: Nikolai mentions houses starting around "forty-six hundred thousand dollars" — that should be $460,000. The neighborhood is nice, but not quite 'multi-million-dollar mansion' nice.

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Her story focus revolves her deep care for children, young adults and mental health. You can reach her at cmojica@whqr.org.
