© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: We revisit an old friend... the other Cape Fear riverfront

By Camille Mojica
Published October 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. Ben and Cami talk this week about something that hasn't been in the news a lot lately, but hasn't left priority with the county: development on the west bank of the Cape fear River.

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's some of our older reporting on west bank development:

Deep Dive: The challenges and concerns facing the $500-million Battleship Point project

Battleship Point developers withdraw Leland annexation request following NHC work session discussing western bank development

Music this week:
Stage Kids

Tags
Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Stay Connected
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica