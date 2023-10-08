CFR: We have a Project Grace; "Wow, really?" economic findings with Kelly
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Kelly tells about economic trends in the Cape Fear, and some stats may surprise you. Cami says "wow, really?" a lot, so you might too. Then, Ben and Cami strap in for a long conversation about Project Grace (again), now that the debt financing has been approved.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here's Kelly's latest: Wilmington's Economic Outlook: Highlights from UNCW's Regional Economist
Cami's piece on the LGC meeting: In split vote, LGC approves debt financing for New Hanover County's contentious Project Grace
You can find Ben's piece on Treasurer Dale Folwell and Project Grace here: The Dive: Public-Private Pitfall
Music this week: Home