Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: We have a Project Grace; "Wow, really?" economic findings with Kelly

By Camille Mojica
Published October 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Kelly tells about economic trends in the Cape Fear, and some stats may surprise you. Cami says "wow, really?" a lot, so you might too. Then, Ben and Cami strap in for a long conversation about Project Grace (again), now that the debt financing has been approved.

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's Kelly's latest: Wilmington's Economic Outlook: Highlights from UNCW's Regional Economist

Cami's piece on the LGC meeting: In split vote, LGC approves debt financing for New Hanover County's contentious Project Grace

You can find Ben's piece on Treasurer Dale Folwell and Project Grace here: The Dive: Public-Private Pitfall

Music this week: Home

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
