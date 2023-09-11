© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: The country is watching New Hanover County; and the GOP doesn't agree on NHCS Superintendent Dr. Foust

By Camille Mojica
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. Rachel has been reporting on the removal of Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You for over a year now, and talks to us about how it's been, and the piece she turned for national NPR. Then Ben joins us to talk about how New Hanover county's GOP is struggling to agree on things.

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's the story Rachel wrote and produced for NPR's Morning Edition: 1 parent is responsible for a book ban in North Carolina

Rachel spoke to different community leaders about the book removal: Local leaders weigh in on upcoming hearing on 'Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You'

The town hall and the public's opinion: Top NHCS town hall issues: proposed book-review committee, curriculum concerns

A look back on how we got here: The rhetoric over "Stamped" is heating up

Rachel also wrote an in-depth piece about the Stamped hearing, and helped produce an full episode of The Newsroom dedicated to it:

Here's Ben's story on the disagreements in the local GOP over NHCS Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust: "Gut punch": NHC school board, GOP split over renewing Superintendent Foust’s contract

Music this week: Home

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
