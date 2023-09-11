CFR: The country is watching New Hanover County; and the GOP doesn't agree on NHCS Superintendent Dr. Foust
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. Rachel has been reporting on the removal of Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You for over a year now, and talks to us about how it's been, and the piece she turned for national NPR. Then Ben joins us to talk about how New Hanover county's GOP is struggling to agree on things.
Thanks for tuning in this week.
