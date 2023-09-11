CFR: The country is watching New Hanover County; and the GOP doesn't agree on NHCS Superintendent Dr. Foust

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's the story Rachel wrote and produced for NPR's Morning Edition: 1 parent is responsible for a book ban in North Carolina

Rachel spoke to different community leaders about the book removal: Local leaders weigh in on upcoming hearing on 'Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You'

The town hall and the public's opinion: Top NHCS town hall issues: proposed book-review committee, curriculum concerns

A look back on how we got here: The rhetoric over "Stamped" is heating up

Rachel also wrote an in-depth piece about the Stamped hearing, and helped produce an full episode of The Newsroom dedicated to it:



Here's Ben's story on the disagreements in the local GOP over NHCS Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust: "Gut punch": NHC school board, GOP split over renewing Superintendent Foust’s contract

