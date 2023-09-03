© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Storm coverage and how we do it; Blast From the Past (well, last week...)

By Camille Mojica
Published September 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week Rachel joins us to talk about how we do our storm coverage now that Tropical Storm Idalia has passed... And then we jump back into some important stories from last week.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Rachel's latest update in Idalia's wake: Tropical Storm Idalia passed by early this morning, but dangerous marine conditions remain

Make sure to check in frequently with The National Weather Service on marine conditions this weekend. Stay safe!

TEAMWORK!

Ben's latest with Johanna Still from The Assembly: 'The Wilmington Dive': The Assembly's Johanna Still on 'cashing out' at Live Oak Bank, New Hanover County Endowment's boundaries

Kelly interviewed Roxy Todd on GenX far from "home"...: How did Gen X end up in the Roanoke River, far from Chemours' Fayetteville facility?

Music this week:
Tom Misch - Beat Tape vol. 1

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
