CFR: Storm coverage and how we do it; Blast From the Past (well, last week...)
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week Rachel joins us to talk about how we do our storm coverage now that Tropical Storm Idalia has passed... And then we jump back into some important stories from last week.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Rachel's latest update in Idalia's wake: Tropical Storm Idalia passed by early this morning, but dangerous marine conditions remain
Make sure to check in frequently with The National Weather Service on marine conditions this weekend. Stay safe!
TEAMWORK!
Ben's latest with Johanna Still from The Assembly: 'The Wilmington Dive': The Assembly's Johanna Still on 'cashing out' at Live Oak Bank, New Hanover County Endowment's boundaries
Kelly interviewed Roxy Todd on GenX far from "home"...: How did Gen X end up in the Roanoke River, far from Chemours' Fayetteville facility?
Music this week:
Tom Misch - Beat Tape vol. 1