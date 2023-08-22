CFR: Tracking NHCS policy changes, newsroom collaborations, and a quick correction!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. New Hanover County Schools has a lot of policies being brought forth for discussion, and Rachel joins us this week to fill us in. Then, Kelly sheds some light into how we team up with other publications, and finally, a quick correction from Ben about last week's CFR.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here’s Rachel’s coverage on the town hall: New Hanover residents voice concerns to school board, district staff
Here’s further reading about the ethics code conversation: NHC school board set to vote on controversial ethics code next month
Stay tuned for more information about our upcoming candidate forums in October! Find information about our Community Agenda (and share your thoughts) here!
Last week’s episdoe: CFR: An update on the Rock Hill community's fight for clean water; See you later, James!
Correction: Just after the eight-minute mark, Ben and Cami are discussing costs. Ben incorrectly says that homeowners would still have to pay some connection cost. CFPUA clarified that the $500,000 from New Hanover County would cover 'both sides of the meter' — that is, both connecting the neighborhood and attaching individual houses to the water and sewer system.
Music this week: Stage Kids