CFR: Tracking NHCS policy changes, newsroom collaborations, and a quick correction!

By Camille Mojica
Published August 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. New Hanover County Schools has a lot of policies being brought forth for discussion, and Rachel joins us this week to fill us in. Then, Kelly sheds some light into how we team up with other publications, and finally, a quick correction from Ben about last week's CFR.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s Rachel’s coverage on the town hall: New Hanover residents voice concerns to school board, district staff

Here’s further reading about the ethics code conversation: NHC school board set to vote on controversial ethics code next month

Stay tuned for more information about our upcoming candidate forums in October! Find information about our Community Agenda (and share your thoughts) here!

Last week’s episdoe: CFR: An update on the Rock Hill community's fight for clean water; See you later, James!

Correction: Just after the eight-minute mark, Ben and Cami are discussing costs. Ben incorrectly says that homeowners would still have to pay some connection cost. CFPUA clarified that the $500,000 from New Hanover County would cover 'both sides of the meter' — that is, both connecting the neighborhood and attaching individual houses to the water and sewer system.

Music this week: Stage Kids

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
