CFR: Tracking NHCS policy changes, newsroom collaborations, and a quick correction!

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s Rachel’s coverage on the town hall: New Hanover residents voice concerns to school board, district staff

Here’s further reading about the ethics code conversation: NHC school board set to vote on controversial ethics code next month

Stay tuned for more information about our upcoming candidate forums in October! Find information about our Community Agenda (and share your thoughts) here!

Last week’s episdoe: CFR: An update on the Rock Hill community's fight for clean water; See you later, James!

Correction: Just after the eight-minute mark, Ben and Cami are discussing costs. Ben incorrectly says that homeowners would still have to pay some connection cost. CFPUA clarified that the $500,000 from New Hanover County would cover 'both sides of the meter' — that is, both connecting the neighborhood and attaching individual houses to the water and sewer system.