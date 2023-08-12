© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: An update on the Rock Hill community's fight for clean water; See you later, James!

By Camille Mojica
Published August 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Welcome Back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Ben attended a follow-up meeting for the Rock Hill community's efforts to connect to CFPUA lines, and then, in a very silly segment, we say goodbye to our Summer News Intern James Watson as he goes back to college.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s some previous reporting on the Rock Hill community: Advocacy and community action pushed for safe drinking water in Rock Hill

If you missed any of James’s work while at WHQR, here’s his feed: James Watson, WHQR Intern — and stay tuned for his magnum opus on the motorcross track!

Here’s James’s work at The Old Gold&Black as the Life Editor. Follow his work there!

Music this week: Home’s Discography.

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica