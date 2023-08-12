CFR: An update on the Rock Hill community's fight for clean water; See you later, James!
Welcome Back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Ben attended a follow-up meeting for the Rock Hill community's efforts to connect to CFPUA lines, and then, in a very silly segment, we say goodbye to our Summer News Intern James Watson as he goes back to college.
Here’s some previous reporting on the Rock Hill community: Advocacy and community action pushed for safe drinking water in Rock Hill
If you missed any of James’s work while at WHQR, here’s his feed: James Watson, WHQR Intern — and stay tuned for his magnum opus on the motorcross track!
Here’s James’s work at The Old Gold&Black as the Life Editor. Follow his work there!
Music this week: Home’s Discography.