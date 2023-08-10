© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: NHCS looks at standardizing AP courses; the feds rate NHRMC

By Camille Mojica
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Rachel joins us to bring up the lesser-talked about issue of Advanced Placement and dual-enrollment students.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s a link to a shorter version of Rachel and Cami’s conversation on AP courses: NHC school board and superintendent discuss AP course policy, dual-enrollment concerns

Here’s Ben’s story about NHRMC’s latest scores: Federal agency again rates Novant NHRMC two out of five stars

Music this week by Stage Kids

Tags
Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica