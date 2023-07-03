© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: PFAS and firefighters; when a story's angle changes

By Camille Mojica
Published July 3, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. WHQR is still running on generator power, so the studio is hot! Kelly joins us outside to talk about her latest work with firefighters and their fight against PFAS, and then Ben talks to us about what it's like to pivot when a story's angle changes.

Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here! (It's hot!)

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's Kelly's latest:
Firefighters say a part of the state budget will expose them to cancer-causing chemicals

Firefighter gear is full of cancer-causing PFAS. What can be done about it?

Here's Ben's story for NPR (aka 'The Mothership'): Ben Crump asks N.C. court to release bodycam footage of Black man killed by police

And here's Ben's version for WHQR: High-profile attorney Ben Crump petitions the release of body-cam footage in the killing of a Black man by Wallace PD

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
