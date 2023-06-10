© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: NHC's increasing budget in context; reporting on Jim Morton's salary; and, meet our summer news intern!

By Camille Mojica
Published June 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, we talk to Ben about New Hanover County’s ever-increasing budget, then Rachel about her latest on CFCC, and finally, we meet WHQR’s new News Intern, James Watson.

Show Notes: 

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here are related links from Rachel’s segment:

CFCC President Jim Morton’s compensation is outpacing almost all local leaders and most college presidents

‘Bloody May’ returns to CFCC, several top administrators apparently removed in reorganization

At CFCC trustee meeting, faculty lobby for pay increases, President Morton receives over $38,000

Opening for a new CFCC dean position – Dean of University Transfer and Partnerships

About NHCS:

The daunting but doable task of turning New Hanover County's low-performing schools around

NHCS forms task force to address its lowest-performing schools

NHC Board of Education members clash over ability to speak freely

Do you want to make a public records request? 

Attorney General Josh Stein’s Open Government Guide is a great resource to learn about how to do it, and what you can and can’t ask for according to state law.

About James!: James has lived in Wilmington since he was two years old and graduated from Eugene Ashley High School in 2022. He has long-held a passion for the city’s many goings-on, politics, and history. James is an avid film buff, reader, Tweeter, and amateur photographer, and you’ll likely see him in downtown Wilmington if you stand outside of Bespoke Coffee long enough. He is currently receiving his undergraduate education from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC, and intends to major in Politics and International affairs.

Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
