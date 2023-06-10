CFR: NHC's increasing budget in context; reporting on Jim Morton's salary; and, meet our summer news intern!

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here are related links from Rachel’s segment:

CFCC President Jim Morton’s compensation is outpacing almost all local leaders and most college presidents

‘Bloody May’ returns to CFCC, several top administrators apparently removed in reorganization

At CFCC trustee meeting, faculty lobby for pay increases, President Morton receives over $38,000

Opening for a new CFCC dean position – Dean of University Transfer and Partnerships

About NHCS:

The daunting but doable task of turning New Hanover County's low-performing schools around

NHCS forms task force to address its lowest-performing schools

NHC Board of Education members clash over ability to speak freely

Do you want to make a public records request?

Attorney General Josh Stein’s Open Government Guide is a great resource to learn about how to do it, and what you can and can’t ask for according to state law.