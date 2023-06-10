CFR: NHC's increasing budget in context; reporting on Jim Morton's salary; and, meet our summer news intern!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, we talk to Ben about New Hanover County’s ever-increasing budget, then Rachel about her latest on CFCC, and finally, we meet WHQR’s new News Intern, James Watson.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here are related links from Rachel’s segment:
CFCC President Jim Morton’s compensation is outpacing almost all local leaders and most college presidents
‘Bloody May’ returns to CFCC, several top administrators apparently removed in reorganization
At CFCC trustee meeting, faculty lobby for pay increases, President Morton receives over $38,000
Opening for a new CFCC dean position – Dean of University Transfer and Partnerships
About NHCS:
The daunting but doable task of turning New Hanover County's low-performing schools around
NHCS forms task force to address its lowest-performing schools
NHC Board of Education members clash over ability to speak freely
Do you want to make a public records request?
Attorney General Josh Stein’s Open Government Guide is a great resource to learn about how to do it, and what you can and can’t ask for according to state law.
About James!: James has lived in Wilmington since he was two years old and graduated from Eugene Ashley High School in 2022. He has long-held a passion for the city’s many goings-on, politics, and history. James is an avid film buff, reader, Tweeter, and amateur photographer, and you’ll likely see him in downtown Wilmington if you stand outside of Bespoke Coffee long enough. He is currently receiving his undergraduate education from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC, and intends to major in Politics and International affairs.