Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Are take-backsies in politics acceptable now? Plus, responses to Superintendent Foust's "new normal"

By Camille Mojica
Published May 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. We talk to Ben first about Ted Davis, and the criticism he’s received lately, and then we do a switcheroo, and Ben asks Cami about a panel of experts pushing back against ramped-up police presence at New Hanover County Schools.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s Ben’s Newsroom episode with Dr. Foust and here's Ben on Port City Politics, talking with Michael Praats about Ted Davis' about face, among other things.

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
