© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Voting rights are changing; how are students in New Hanover County doing?

By Camille Mojica
Published May 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! This week, Grace gives us an update on changing voting laws and explains to us how they work. Then, Rachel joins us about how experts are trying to help the students of New Hanover County.

Show notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here is a great list of Rachel’s comprehensive reporting on student mental health and support:

Tags
Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica