CFR: Like and subscribe to our channel! Plus, housing bills, CFCC documents, and our latest state-wide project

Spoonerism is not a real word.

- Yes it is, look :

A spoonerism is an occurrence in speech in which corresponding consonants, vowels, or morphemes are switched between two words in a phrase. These are named after the Oxford don and ordained minister William Archibald Spooner, who reputedly did this.

Etymology

Spoonerisms are named after the Reverend William Archibald Spooner (1844–1930), Warden from 1903 to 1924 of New College, Oxford, who was notoriously prone to this mistake.

A spoonerism is also known as a marrowsky or morowski, purportedly after an 18th-century Polish count who suffered from the same impediment.

