Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Like and subscribe to our channel! Plus, housing bills, CFCC documents, and our latest state-wide project

By Camille Mojica
Published April 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! We're at 40 episodes! This week we’re going to talk to Kelly about some state-level housing legislation she’s keeping her eye on, then we talk to Rachel about her latest CFCC piece, and finally, Ben joins us to talk about our most recent, in-the-works statewide project.

Show Notes: 
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Spoonerism is not a real word.

-Yes it is, look:

A spoonerism is an occurrence in speech in which corresponding consonants, vowels, or morphemes are switched between two words in a phrase. These are named after the Oxford don and ordained minister William Archibald Spooner, who reputedly did this.

Etymology

Spoonerisms are named after the Reverend William Archibald Spooner (1844–1930), Warden from 1903 to 1924 of New College, Oxford, who was notoriously prone to this mistake.

A spoonerism is also known as a marrowsky or morowski, purportedly after an 18th-century Polish count who suffered from the same impediment.

Rachel’s Newsroom on Ray Funderburk is here, in case you need some context: Three strikes and you're out: The short tenure of CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk

Here’s Rachel’s latest: A closer look at the emails, legal-spending records around the removal of CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk

Kelly’s piece on the new bills goes into more detail here: There's a "flurry" of NC housing bills. What's in them, and what might pass?

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
