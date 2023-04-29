CFR: Like and subscribe to our channel! Plus, housing bills, CFCC documents, and our latest state-wide project
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! We're at 40 episodes! This week we’re going to talk to Kelly about some state-level housing legislation she’s keeping her eye on, then we talk to Rachel about her latest CFCC piece, and finally, Ben joins us to talk about our most recent, in-the-works statewide project.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Spoonerism is not a real word.
A spoonerism is an occurrence in speech in which corresponding consonants, vowels, or morphemes are switched between two words in a phrase. These are named after the Oxford don and ordained minister William Archibald Spooner, who reputedly did this.
Etymology
Spoonerisms are named after the Reverend William Archibald Spooner (1844–1930), Warden from 1903 to 1924 of New College, Oxford, who was notoriously prone to this mistake.
A spoonerism is also known as a marrowsky or morowski, purportedly after an 18th-century Polish count who suffered from the same impediment.
Rachel’s Newsroom on Ray Funderburk is here, in case you need some context: Three strikes and you're out: The short tenure of CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk
Here’s Rachel’s latest: A closer look at the emails, legal-spending records around the removal of CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk
Kelly’s piece on the new bills goes into more detail here: There's a "flurry" of NC housing bills. What's in them, and what might pass?