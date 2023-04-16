© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!
CFR: Before the law changed, why did NC Sheriffs deny pistol permits? Plus, Camp Lejeune Legal's thoughts, and NHCSB Town Hall

By Camille Mojica
Published April 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, we’re going to be talking about past and future happenings in the news! First, we’ll talk to Ben about some data scraping in reference to the throwing out of North Carolina's 1919 pistol permit law. Then, join Cami to revisit the Camp Lejeune water poisoning story, and finally, we talk to Rachel about what we can expect at next Tuesday’s upcoming New Hanover County School Board Town Hall.

Show Notes: 

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s some of Rachel’s previous reporting on the school board’s town halls and some issues we can expect to come up:

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
