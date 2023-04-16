CFR: Before the law changed, why did NC Sheriffs deny pistol permits? Plus, Camp Lejeune Legal's thoughts, and NHCSB Town Hall
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, we’re going to be talking about past and future happenings in the news! First, we’ll talk to Ben about some data scraping in reference to the throwing out of North Carolina's 1919 pistol permit law. Then, join Cami to revisit the Camp Lejeune water poisoning story, and finally, we talk to Rachel about what we can expect at next Tuesday’s upcoming New Hanover County School Board Town Hall.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here’s some of Rachel’s previous reporting on the school board’s town halls and some issues we can expect to come up:
- Four Republicans on NHC school board lay groundwork for controversial book review committee
- Proposed NHCS budget eliminates position, won’t include request for increased county funding
- Town Hall 1 – NHC school board handles questions with an even keel during first town hall
- Town Hall 2 – NHC school board hosts fall town hall