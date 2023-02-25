© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: The latest in NHC government, the unofficial county health needs report, and semantics schemantics...

By Camille Mojica
Published February 25, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. Some heavy hitters dropped this week. Rachel is going to go over Monday’s county commissioner’s meeting, which will lead us into our next segment about the county’s health needs report. Finally, Ben talks to us about some things he didn’t get to with his latest upcoming big piece on the Healing Place.

Show notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s Rachel’s pieces on this week’s commissioner’s meeting:
New Hanover County commissioners approve Hispanic-Latino Commission

Housing emerges as top priority from New Hanover's Community Health Needs Assessment

And here’s the agenda from that meeting if you want to look at the report and presentation.

Coming soon from Ben: A Deep Dive on The Healing Place, opioid settlement funding, and what we mean when we say 'treatment'

Music this week: Tom Misch - Beat Tape 1 (Full Album)

Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
