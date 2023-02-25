CFR: The latest in NHC government, the unofficial county health needs report, and semantics schemantics...
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. Some heavy hitters dropped this week. Rachel is going to go over Monday’s county commissioner’s meeting, which will lead us into our next segment about the county’s health needs report. Finally, Ben talks to us about some things he didn’t get to with his latest upcoming big piece on the Healing Place.
New Hanover County commissioners approve Hispanic-Latino Commission
Housing emerges as top priority from New Hanover's Community Health Needs Assessment
