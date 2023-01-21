CFR: Wilmington eyes a new (and very tall) government office, Pender County coverage, and reporter-source ethics

Show Notes:

Here’s Ben’s deep dive into the city’s purchase consideration of the Thermo Fisher building: Deep Dive: City of Wilmington considering $68-million purchase of Thermo Fisher building

Here’s Grace’s story on Pender County’s buyout program: New buyout program aims to prevent flooding damage in Pender County, Southeast NC

ProPublica did a great piece on reporter-source relationships. Check it out here: Defining the Delicate and Often Difficult Relationship Between Reporters and Sources

And here’s a 2014 New York Times piece on the same subject (it’s been in the general public conversation for a while, and will continue to be– which is a good thing!): When Coziness With Sources Is a Conflict

The Society of Professional Journalists actually has a code of ethics laid out that journalists should follow. Check it out: SPJ Code of Ethics