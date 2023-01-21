© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Wilmington eyes a new (and very tall) government office, Pender County coverage, and reporter-source ethics

By Camille Mojica
Published January 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
Cape Fear Rundown

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Ben Schachtman dives deeper into the possible outcomes if the City of Wilmington purchases the Thermo Fisher building. Then, Grace Vitaglione tells us about what it's like covering another county's government meetings, and finally, Kelly Kenoyer talks to us about journalistic ethics.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s Ben’s deep dive into the city’s purchase consideration of the Thermo Fisher building: Deep Dive: City of Wilmington considering $68-million purchase of Thermo Fisher building

Here’s Grace’s story on Pender County’s buyout program: New buyout program aims to prevent flooding damage in Pender County, Southeast NC

ProPublica did a great piece on reporter-source relationships. Check it out here: Defining the Delicate and Often Difficult Relationship Between Reporters and Sources

And here’s a 2014 New York Times piece on the same subject (it’s been in the general public conversation for a while, and will continue to be– which is a good thing!): When Coziness With Sources Is a Conflict

The Society of Professional Journalists actually has a code of ethics laid out that journalists should follow. Check it out: SPJ Code of Ethics

Music this week:
Tom Misch- Beat Tape 1 (Full Album)

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
