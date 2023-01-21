CFR: Wilmington eyes a new (and very tall) government office, Pender County coverage, and reporter-source ethics
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Ben Schachtman dives deeper into the possible outcomes if the City of Wilmington purchases the Thermo Fisher building. Then, Grace Vitaglione tells us about what it's like covering another county's government meetings, and finally, Kelly Kenoyer talks to us about journalistic ethics.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here’s Ben’s deep dive into the city’s purchase consideration of the Thermo Fisher building: Deep Dive: City of Wilmington considering $68-million purchase of Thermo Fisher building
Here’s Grace’s story on Pender County’s buyout program: New buyout program aims to prevent flooding damage in Pender County, Southeast NC
ProPublica did a great piece on reporter-source relationships. Check it out here: Defining the Delicate and Often Difficult Relationship Between Reporters and Sources
And here’s a 2014 New York Times piece on the same subject (it’s been in the general public conversation for a while, and will continue to be– which is a good thing!): When Coziness With Sources Is a Conflict
The Society of Professional Journalists actually has a code of ethics laid out that journalists should follow. Check it out: SPJ Code of Ethics
Music this week:
Tom Misch- Beat Tape 1 (Full Album)