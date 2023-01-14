© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: D.A.R.E. is back! Plus, big city purchases and Robert Taylor Homes

By Camille Mojica
Published January 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST
Cape Fear Rundown

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! This week we chat with Rachel about D.A.R.E.— yes, it's back. Then Grace joins us to talk about the latest City Council meeting and fact-checking numbers, and finally, Kelly talks to us about Robert Taylor Homes.

Show notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s my article on the first joint opioid committee meeting: Joint Opioid Committee lays out spending plans for Wilmington and New Hanover County at latest meeting

And here’s Rachel’s follow up on the most recent meeting: Wilmington and New Hanover officials discuss what works when it comes to addressing the opioid crisis

Here’s Grace’s story on the latest City Council meeting: City of Wilmington to purchase former Salvation Army store property

Here’s Kelly’s first story on the emergency over at Taylor Homes: Residents at Wilmington senior housing community say they're entering fifth day without reliable water

And here’s a follow up: Taylor Homes still without consistent running water, despite Excel Property Management's claims

Music this week:
Aso - Sunsets
SwuM - Let It Go
Sleepy Fish, Philanthrope - Away with the Fairies
C Y G N - Mindfulness
goosetaf, Anbuu, Philanthrope - Last Night ft. Lead Major
weird inside - doing laundry
Kyle McEvoy, Stan Forebee - Tumble’s Lullaby
Kendall Miles - Isla Bella

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
