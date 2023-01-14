CFR: D.A.R.E. is back! Plus, big city purchases and Robert Taylor Homes
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! This week we chat with Rachel about D.A.R.E.— yes, it's back. Then Grace joins us to talk about the latest City Council meeting and fact-checking numbers, and finally, Kelly talks to us about Robert Taylor Homes.
Show notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here’s my article on the first joint opioid committee meeting: Joint Opioid Committee lays out spending plans for Wilmington and New Hanover County at latest meeting
And here’s Rachel’s follow up on the most recent meeting: Wilmington and New Hanover officials discuss what works when it comes to addressing the opioid crisis
Here’s Grace’s story on the latest City Council meeting: City of Wilmington to purchase former Salvation Army store property
Here’s Kelly’s first story on the emergency over at Taylor Homes: Residents at Wilmington senior housing community say they're entering fifth day without reliable water
And here’s a follow up: Taylor Homes still without consistent running water, despite Excel Property Management's claims
Music this week:
Aso - Sunsets
SwuM - Let It Go
Sleepy Fish, Philanthrope - Away with the Fairies
C Y G N - Mindfulness
goosetaf, Anbuu, Philanthrope - Last Night ft. Lead Major
weird inside - doing laundry
Kyle McEvoy, Stan Forebee - Tumble’s Lullaby
Kendall Miles - Isla Bella