We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

By Camille Mojica
Published January 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here are some links to WECT’s great reporting on the Jody Greene situation:

WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect

Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification

Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement

And here’s Ben’s latest articles as well:

The case against Jody Greene

Sheriff Jody Greene resigns again, and again his future remains uncertain

Music this week:
Aso - Sunsets
SwuM - Let It Go
Sleepy Fish, Philanthrope - Away with the Fairies
C Y G N - Mindfulness
goosetaf, Anbuu, Philanthrope - Last Night ft. Lead Major
weird inside - doing laundry
Kyle McEvoy, Stan Forebee - Tumble’s Lullaby
Kendall Miles - Isla Bella

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
