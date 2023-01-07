CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here are some links to WECT’s great reporting on the Jody Greene situation:
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
And here’s Ben’s latest articles as well:
Sheriff Jody Greene resigns again, and again his future remains uncertain
Music this week:
Aso - Sunsets
SwuM - Let It Go
Sleepy Fish, Philanthrope - Away with the Fairies
C Y G N - Mindfulness
goosetaf, Anbuu, Philanthrope - Last Night ft. Lead Major
weird inside - doing laundry
Kyle McEvoy, Stan Forebee - Tumble’s Lullaby
Kendall Miles - Isla Bella