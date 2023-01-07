CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here are some links to WECT’s great reporting on the Jody Greene situation:

WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect

Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification

Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement

And here’s Ben’s latest articles as well:

The case against Jody Greene

Sheriff Jody Greene resigns again, and again his future remains uncertain

Music this week:

Aso - Sunsets

SwuM - Let It Go

Sleepy Fish, Philanthrope - Away with the Fairies

C Y G N - Mindfulness

goosetaf, Anbuu, Philanthrope - Last Night ft. Lead Major

weird inside - doing laundry

Kyle McEvoy, Stan Forebee - Tumble’s Lullaby

Kendall Miles - Isla Bella