We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: The 'firewall,' CFCC update, and dumpster diving

By Camille Mojica
Published December 24, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST
Cape Fear Rundown

Welcome back! This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about his latest piece on Tru Colors, Rachel Keith explains what her newest big story has been like in terms of reporting, and finally, Kelly has been in a dumpster. She tells us about it. Stick around!

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s some reporting on TruColors we recommend taking a look at for context:

And here’s Ben’s piece: Given a platform to explain Tru Colors’ downfall, George Taylor attacks the media

Here’s a link to Rachel’s piece on the CFCC Marine Tech program: Deep Dive: What caused the disruption at CFCC’s marine tech program?

Kelly’s piece will be up soon! Check back early next week.

Music this week:
Tom Misch - Beat Tape 1 (Full Album)

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
