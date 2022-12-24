CFR: The 'firewall,' CFCC update, and dumpster diving
Welcome back! This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about his latest piece on Tru Colors, Rachel Keith explains what her newest big story has been like in terms of reporting, and finally, Kelly has been in a dumpster. She tells us about it. Stick around!
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here’s some reporting on TruColors we recommend taking a look at for context:
- Tru Colors survived tragedies and setbacks to get its beer on the market, but its business model remains contentious
- Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
- Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation
And here’s Ben’s piece: Given a platform to explain Tru Colors’ downfall, George Taylor attacks the media
Here’s a link to Rachel’s piece on the CFCC Marine Tech program: Deep Dive: What caused the disruption at CFCC’s marine tech program?
Kelly’s piece will be up soon! Check back early next week.
Music this week:
