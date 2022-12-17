© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Big story updates from the newsroom and the rise and grind of podcast producing

By Camille Mojica
Published December 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST
Cape Fear Rundown

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. We're almost there, folks. 2023! Its been quite a year but WHQR's Newsroom isn't done yet! This week, we’re going to be talking to Rachel Keith and Grace Vitaglione on updates relating to big stories they’ve both been working on. And at the end, Kelly Kenoyer and I are going to tell you everything about podcast producing. Stick around.

Show Notes:

Here are links to Rachel’s two pieces about the grant money:

July’s story: Deep Dive: The results of a $10 million anti-violence study in New Hanover County Schools are missing
This week’s update: NHC schools find financial records for multi-million-dollar anti-violence grant from mid-2000s

Here’s Kelly’s massive two-parter gentrification story for The Newsroom:
The changing face of Wilmington's Northside, Pt. 1: A conversation about gentrification
Gentrification in Wilmington Part II: The data, the struggle, and solutions

Music this week:
Tom Misch - Beat Tape 1 (Full Album)

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
