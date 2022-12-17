CFR: Big story updates from the newsroom and the rise and grind of podcast producing
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. We're almost there, folks. 2023! Its been quite a year but WHQR's Newsroom isn't done yet! This week, we’re going to be talking to Rachel Keith and Grace Vitaglione on updates relating to big stories they’ve both been working on. And at the end, Kelly Kenoyer and I are going to tell you everything about podcast producing. Stick around.
Show Notes:
Here are links to Rachel’s two pieces about the grant money:
July’s story: Deep Dive: The results of a $10 million anti-violence study in New Hanover County Schools are missing
This week’s update: NHC schools find financial records for multi-million-dollar anti-violence grant from mid-2000s
Here’s Kelly’s massive two-parter gentrification story for The Newsroom:
The changing face of Wilmington's Northside, Pt. 1: A conversation about gentrification
Gentrification in Wilmington Part II: The data, the struggle, and solutions
Music this week:
Tom Misch - Beat Tape 1 (Full Album)