Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Thursday's bogus 9/11 SWAT call, Kelly's gentrification stories, and trap sea shanties

Published December 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
Cape Fear Rundown

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week we're talking to Rachel Keith who tells us about how WHQR reported Thursday's breaking news, then, Kelly Kenoyer on a new finding in her gentrification stories, and finally, Grace Vitaglione helps Cami figure out the music commercial fishers are listening to.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s a link to our breaking story of the SWAT call at New Hanover High School on Thursday: NHCSO: Bogus 'swatting' call spurred heavy law enforcement response at New Hanover High School

Here’s a link to Rachel’s piece speaking to NHCS parents outside New Hanover High School that morning: Still dealing with last year's shooting, parents respond to 'swatting call' at New Hanover High School

Check out WHQR’s The Newsroom feed for Kelly’s upcoming stories.

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
