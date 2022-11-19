© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Does money win an election? Plus, permanent supportive housing and the North Side Food Co-Op

Published November 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

Welcome back! This week we’re going to be talking to Ben Schachtman about campaign finance in our region.. Then to Grace Vitaglione and Kelly Kenoyer about permanent supportive housing projects being supported with government funds, and finally, Kelly joins us again to talk about the North Side Food Co-Op.

Show notes: 

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s a link to Kelly’s lastes piece on the North Side Food Co-op: Northside Food Co-op brings in design and architecture help to prepare ahead of opening

Here’s links to Grace’s articles about two permanent supportive housing developments and their recent funding:

Wilmington will loan Cape Fear Collective funds for permanent supportive housing development

New grant closes funding gap for affordable housing project on Carolina Beach Road

Music this week:
Tom Misch’s Beat Tape 1

