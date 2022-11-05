CFR: What a busy week!

Show notes:

Below are some links to WHQR’s reporting on seclusion rooms:

- NHC school board debates learning loss, academic calendar, and transgender athlete policy

- In a compromise, NHC school board ends the use of designated seclusion rooms for next year

- NHCS board set to vote on seclusion and restraint policy next month

- NHCS shares seclusion and restraint data, school board holds on ending policy

- Deep Dive: NHCS's use of seclusion rooms far exceeds other districts, apparently, while its oversight policy leaves questions

Here’s a link to Ben’s reporting on this new commission: Gov. Cooper creates commission to review UNC appointment system, citing concerns of ‘undue political influence ’

Here’s a link to Kelly’s latest data piece. Check it out, it’s super informative: Data drop: Wilmington in top 12% of cities for rent increases in the country

Music this week:

