CFR: What a busy week!
Welcome back! This week had a lot of big developments, and we were on it here at WHQR. Rachel Keith kicks us off with school board highlights from this past Tuesday, Ben comes in for the assist with explaining how the UNC system works, and for the touchdown, rent hikes with Kelly Kenoyer. That's right, we're doing football metaphors!
Show notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Below are some links to WHQR’s reporting on seclusion rooms:
-NHC school board debates learning loss, academic calendar, and transgender athlete policy
-In a compromise, NHC school board ends the use of designated seclusion rooms for next year
-NHCS board set to vote on seclusion and restraint policy next month
-NHCS shares seclusion and restraint data, school board holds on ending policy
-Deep Dive: NHCS's use of seclusion rooms far exceeds other districts, apparently, while its oversight policy leaves questions
Here’s a link to Ben’s reporting on this new commission: Gov. Cooper creates commission to review UNC appointment system, citing concerns of ‘undue political influence’
Here’s a link to Kelly’s latest data piece. Check it out, it’s super informative: Data drop: Wilmington in top 12% of cities for rent increases in the country
Music this week:
Moods - Snaring River
Otxhello - Happy In My Mind
Taro - The Little Place
Ian Ewing, Toonorth, Philanthrope - Mortal Wombat
invention_ - Woozii
chromonicci - Warmth.
Mama Aiuto, Makzo - Polaroid
Masked Man - Banksy
Vhsceral - Move It On
Dillan Witherow, Aviino - Fingertips In The Snow
Evil Needle - Transcend
Blue Wednesday, Khutko - Out Biking
Kissamilé - Hope