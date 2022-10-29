CFR: Soil and Water Board, One Small Step, and some young guests

Show notes:

Thank you for tuning in this week.

Here’s Grace’s piece to help you out with Water and Soil candidates: What to know about this year's candidates for Soil and Water Board

Want to listen to the full-length conversations of the OSS stories we’ve done? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s Aaron, a minister with a transgender son, and Ellen, a retired accountant…

Matt is a fisherman, and Judy is a professor…

Sign up here to participate in WHQR’s One Small Step program. We’re looking for more conservative participants!

Find out more about One Small Step

Cape Fear region participants

Listen to Ellen and Aaron’s shortened conversation

Thank you to Ashley High School Yearbook’s class for being such great guests and being on the podcast this week.

Music this week:

Moods - Snaring River

Otxhello - Happy In My Mind

Taro - The Little Place

Ian Ewing, Toonorth, Philanthrope - Mortal Wombat

invention_ - Woozii

chromonicci - Warmth.

Mama Aiuto, Makzo - Polaroid

Masked Man - Banksy

Vhsceral - Move It On

Dillan Witherow, Aviino - Fingertips In The Snow

Evil Needle - Transcend

Blue Wednesday, Khutko - Out Biking

Kissamilé - Hope

