Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Soil and Water Board, One Small Step, and some young guests

Published October 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! Grace Vitaglione is going to kick off the show with information about the Soil and Water Board candidates who are on your 2022 ballot (and what Soil and Water is all about), then Rachel Keith talks One Small Step. Finally... we've got some fun(ny) guests on the show. Stick around to meet them!

Show notes:

Thank you for tuning in this week.

Here’s Grace’s piece to help you out with Water and Soil candidates: What to know about this year's candidates for Soil and Water Board

Want to listen to the full-length conversations of the OSS stories we’ve done? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s Aaron, a minister with a transgender son, and Ellen, a retired accountant… 

Matt is a fisherman, and Judy is a professor…

Sign up here to participate in WHQR’s One Small Step program. We’re looking for more conservative participants!

Find out more about One Small Step

Cape Fear region participants

Listen to Ellen and Aaron’s shortened conversation

Thank you to Ashley High School Yearbook’s class for being such great guests and being on the podcast this week.

Music this week:
Moods - Snaring River
Otxhello - Happy In My Mind
Taro - The Little Place
Ian Ewing, Toonorth, Philanthrope - Mortal Wombat
invention_ - Woozii
chromonicci - Warmth.
Mama Aiuto, Makzo - Polaroid
Masked Man - Banksy
Vhsceral - Move It On
Dillan Witherow, Aviino - Fingertips In The Snow
Evil Needle - Transcend
Blue Wednesday, Khutko - Out Biking
Kissamilé - Hope

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica