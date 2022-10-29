CFR: Soil and Water Board, One Small Step, and some young guests
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! Grace Vitaglione is going to kick off the show with information about the Soil and Water Board candidates who are on your 2022 ballot (and what Soil and Water is all about), then Rachel Keith talks One Small Step. Finally... we've got some fun(ny) guests on the show. Stick around to meet them!
Here’s Grace’s piece to help you out with Water and Soil candidates: What to know about this year's candidates for Soil and Water Board
Want to listen to the full-length conversations of the OSS stories we’ve done? We’ve got you covered.
Here’s Aaron, a minister with a transgender son, and Ellen, a retired accountant…
Matt is a fisherman, and Judy is a professor…
Sign up here to participate in WHQR’s One Small Step program. We’re looking for more conservative participants!
Thank you to Ashley High School Yearbook’s class for being such great guests and being on the podcast this week.
Music this week:
Moods - Snaring River
Otxhello - Happy In My Mind
Taro - The Little Place
Ian Ewing, Toonorth, Philanthrope - Mortal Wombat
invention_ - Woozii
chromonicci - Warmth.
Mama Aiuto, Makzo - Polaroid
Masked Man - Banksy
Vhsceral - Move It On
Dillan Witherow, Aviino - Fingertips In The Snow
Evil Needle - Transcend
Blue Wednesday, Khutko - Out Biking
Kissamilé - Hope