CFR: Our ongoing bird investigation, plus elections coverage thoughts

WECT was kind enough to livestream the town halls on their Facebook page.

You can watch the town hall for New Hanover County School Board candidates here .

You can watch the town hall for New Hanover County Commission candidates here .

You can watch the town hall for N.C. Senate and House of Representatives candidates here .

Analysis:

Here are the links to Rachel’s Newsroom , and Kelly’s Newsroom.

Need more reporting on candidates to make a decision?

Visit WHQR’s Elections Page .

Important Voter Dates

New Hanover County Early Voting – October 20 – November 5 *Can register and vote on same day

Brunswick County Early Voting – October 20 – November 5 *Can register and vote on same day

Absentee Ballot Request Deadline – November 1 (5:00 p.m.)

Election Day – Tuesday, November 8 (6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.)

Mailed absentee ballots due November 14, must be postmarked on or before November 8.

The Canvass (when election results are typically made official) is Friday, November 18 (11:00 a.m.).

