Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Our ongoing bird investigation, plus elections coverage thoughts

Published October 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

Welcome back, to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week Grace Vitaglione asks Camille Mojica about her latest task, and Ben Schachtman gives us some reflections on all the elections work we've been up to.

Show notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

ICYMI:

WECT was kind enough to livestream the town halls on their Facebook page.

You can watch the town hall for New Hanover County School Board candidates here.

You can watch the town hall for New Hanover County Commission candidates here.

You can watch the town hall for N.C. Senate and House of Representatives candidates here.

Analysis:

Here are the links to Rachel’s Newsroom, and Kelly’s Newsroom.

Need more reporting on candidates to make a decision?

Visit WHQR’s Elections Page.

Important Voter Dates

New Hanover County Early Voting – October 20 – November 5 *Can register and vote on same day

Brunswick County Early Voting – October 20 – November 5 *Can register and vote on same day

Absentee Ballot Request Deadline – November 1 (5:00 p.m.)

Election Day – Tuesday, November 8 (6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.)

Mailed absentee ballots due November 14, must be postmarked on or before November 8.

The Canvass (when election results are typically made official) is Friday, November 18 (11:00 a.m.).

Music this week:

Moods - Snaring River
Otxhello - Happy In My Mind
Taro - The Little Place
Ian Ewing, Toonorth, Philanthrope - Mortal Wombat
invention_ - Woozii
chromonicci - Warmth.
Mama Aiuto, Makzo - Polaroid
Masked Man - Banksy
Vhsceral - Move It On
Dillan Witherow, Aviino - Fingertips In The Snow
Evil Needle - Transcend
Blue Wednesday, Khutko - Out Biking
Kissamilé - Hope

Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
