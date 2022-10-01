© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Conversations surrounding gun violence, midterm coverage plans, and WHQR's new investigation

Published October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

This week we talk to Ben Schachtman about what people are saying in the wake of last weekend's gun violence, then, we go to Kelly Kenoyer to talk about our "town hall" events, and finally, Grace joins us to talk about part one of our new investigation.

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s what we knew about what happened last weekend in the wake of the gun violence: Wilmington Police Department investigating multiple shootings: Two dead, two injured, five arrested

Here’s a link to a discussion between Ben and Kelly about the event she moderated: New Hanover Commission candidates duked it out over housing

Stay tuned for Grace and I’s further investigation into Hurricane Florence victims.

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica