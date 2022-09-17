CFR: WHA updates, DEQ action against PFAS, and "flood resiliency"
This week we talk to Kelly Kenoyer about updates from the Wilmington Housing Authority, then we talk to Grace Vitaglione about DEQ's latest move against PFAS, and, finally, Ben Schachtman about a bus tour to explore the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here’s some previous reporting we’ve done on the Wilmington Housing Authority’s mold crisis:
The Newsroom: The Wilmington Housing Authority's slow-motion mold disaster
WHA's new director takes on a cash crunch amid the ongoing mold crisis
Here’s Grace’s piece on the latest DEQ update on PFAS: After hearing public input, DEQ approves stricter PFAS permit for Chemours
Check back at WHQR.org to read Ben’s piece on his bus tour and more PFAS coverage from Grace, who will be attending Chemours’ media roundtable.
Music this week:
Tom Misch’s Beat Tape 1