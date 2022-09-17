© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: WHA updates, DEQ action against PFAS, and "flood resiliency"

Published September 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

This week we talk to Kelly Kenoyer about updates from the Wilmington Housing Authority, then we talk to Grace Vitaglione about DEQ's latest move against PFAS, and, finally, Ben Schachtman about a bus tour to explore the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s some previous reporting we’ve done on the Wilmington Housing Authority’s mold crisis:

The Newsroom: The Wilmington Housing Authority's slow-motion mold disaster

WHA's new director takes on a cash crunch amid the ongoing mold crisis

Here’s Grace’s piece on the latest DEQ update on PFAS: After hearing public input, DEQ approves stricter PFAS permit for Chemours

Check back at WHQR.org to read Ben’s piece on his bus tour and more PFAS coverage from Grace, who will be attending Chemours’ media roundtable.

Music this week:
Tom Misch’s Beat Tape 1

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica