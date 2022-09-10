CFR: Campaign finance, permanent supportive housing, and groundbreaking medicine
This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about a complicated campaign finance story he worked on, then, the importance of permanent supportive housing with Kelly Kenoyer, and finally, a surgery conducted by Duke Health here in North Carolina with Grace Vitaglione.
Show Notes:
Thank you so much for tuning in this week.
Here’s Ben’s story: Felon who defrauded USDOT out of millions makes maximum campaign donation to Rep. Charlie Miller
This was Kelly’s latest piece on Hopewood: Hopewood's landlord allegedly refuses to accept rent payments; residents turn to Legal Aid for help
Here’s a link to Grace’s story on the procedure: North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant
Music this week:
Toonorth - Silience
Toonorth - Chrysalism
Yasper - Birds Fly Higher Than The Moon
Moods, Yasper - Vibe Vibe
Aviino - London Love Letters
Montell Fish - jam session
Sleepy Fish - Bookshelves *
Middle School - back when it all made sense