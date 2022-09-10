© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Campaign finance, permanent supportive housing, and groundbreaking medicine

Published September 10, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about a complicated campaign finance story he worked on, then, the importance of permanent supportive housing with Kelly Kenoyer, and finally, a surgery conducted by Duke Health here in North Carolina with Grace Vitaglione.

Show Notes:

Thank you so much for tuning in this week.

Here’s Ben’s story: Felon who defrauded USDOT out of millions makes maximum campaign donation to Rep. Charlie Miller

This was Kelly’s latest piece on Hopewood: Hopewood's landlord allegedly refuses to accept rent payments; residents turn to Legal Aid for help

Here’s a link to Grace’s story on the procedure: North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant

Music this week:
Toonorth - Silience
Toonorth - Chrysalism
Yasper - Birds Fly Higher Than The Moon
Moods, Yasper - Vibe Vibe
Aviino - London Love Letters
Montell Fish - jam session
Sleepy Fish - Bookshelves *
Middle School - back when it all made sense

Tags

Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica