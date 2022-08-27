© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: WHQR projects, Grace's panel discussion, mental health trends in NHC students

Published August 27, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

This week we talk to Ben Schachtman and Kelly Kenoyer about PodLab and One Small Step, then Grace Vitaglione joins us to talk about how she facilitated a panel, and finally, Rachel Keith breaks down mental health trends in our students and how they're being addressed.

Show notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s a link to Grace’s panel discussion: Hurricanes, fish, and military activity: Answering questions about offshore wind energy

Here’s a link to Rachel’s piece from a few weeks ago about mental health services offered in New Hanover County schools: A closer look at the mental health services offered in New Hanover County schools

Stay tuned for further reporting from Rachel in the coming weeks, and for more information on PodLab and One Small Step.

Music this week:
Flofilz - Blue Orchard
GlobulDub - Foreign Exchange
Swum - The Dream
middle school - Plush Pocket ft. Jim Alxndr
Tesk - Doin it
Ruck P - Le Voyage du Coeur
junior state - Mighty
Brock Berrigan - Crossing Paths

