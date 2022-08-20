CFR: West bank scenarios, Duke's carbon reduction plan, and when to call the WHQR Newsroom!
This week, Ben Schachtman joins us to talk about the history behind the west bank development of the Cape Fear River conversation, Grace Vitaglione talks about Duke Energy's new carbon reduction plan and how people feel about it, and Rachel Keith breaks down when it's a good time to call the WHQR Newsroom.
Here’s some past reporting done on development on the west bank of the Cape Fear River:
New Hanover County Commissioners want to press pause on new 'Riverfront Urban Mixed-Use' zoning request
Battleship Point developers withdraw Leland annexation request following NHC work session discussing western bank development
Check back on Monday at WHQR.org to read Grace’s story on Duke’s Carbon Reduction Plan.
When to call the WHQR Newsroom tips:
On our staff page you can find the contact information for every reporter in the newsroom, as well as our social media.
This is the email for the entire newsroom: staffnews@whqr.org
If you want to know more about NPR’s standard (which we follow), you can read the NPR Ethics Handbook.
