© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR'S RADIO SIGNAL IS AT LOW POWER DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES. WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE AND HOPE TO BE UP TO FULL STRENGTH BY TUESDAY. PLEASE LISTEN TO OUR STREAM HERE ON WHQR.ORG, ON THE APP OR YOUR SMART SPEAKERS IN THE MEANTIME.
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: West bank scenarios, Duke's carbon reduction plan, and when to call the WHQR Newsroom!

Published August 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

This week, Ben Schachtman joins us to talk about the history behind the west bank development of the Cape Fear River conversation, Grace Vitaglione talks about Duke Energy's new carbon reduction plan and how people feel about it, and Rachel Keith breaks down when it's a good time to call the WHQR Newsroom.

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s some past reporting done on development on the west bank of the Cape Fear River:

New Hanover County Commissioners want to press pause on new 'Riverfront Urban Mixed-Use' zoning request

Battleship Point developers withdraw Leland annexation request following NHC work session discussing western bank development

Check back on Monday at WHQR.org to read Grace’s story on Duke’s Carbon Reduction Plan.

When to call the WHQR Newsroom tips:

On our staff page you can find the contact information for every reporter in the newsroom, as well as our social media.

This is the email for the entire newsroom: staffnews@whqr.org

If you want to know more about NPR’s standard (which we follow), you can read the NPR Ethics Handbook.

Music this week:
Aso - Sunsets
SwuM - Let It Go
Sleepy Fish, Philanthrope - Away with the Fairies
C Y G N - Mindfulness
goosetaf, Anbuu, Philanthrope - Last Night ft. Lead Major
weird inside - doing laundry
Kyle McEvoy, Stan Forebee - Tumble’s Lullaby
Kendall Miles - Isla Bella

Tags

Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica