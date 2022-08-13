© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CFR: Meet the new fellow, off-shore wind development, fun with fact-checking

Published August 13, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT
This week we meet Grace Vitaglione, WHQR's new Community Fellow, and speak to her about what she's excited to work on and bring in Kelly Kenoyer to talk about wind farm development. Then, finally, Ben Schachtman joins us to talk about PolitiFact and fact-checking.

Thank you for tuning in this week.

Welcome to WHQR, Grace! She’ll be shadowing WHQR reporters and continuing to help out on stories — got a story tip for her? Send it her way at gvitaglione@whqr.org!

Here’s a link to Kelly and Grace’s piece on the wind farm operations here in NC: Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina

Here’s PolitiFact’s website if you ever want to reference it or just simply want to check it out.

Music this week:

Toonorth - Silience
Toonorth - Chrysalism
Yasper - Birds Fly Higher Than The Moon
Moods, Yasper - Vibe Vibe
Aviino - London Love Letters
Montell Fish - jam session
Sleepy Fish - Bookshelves
Middle School - back when it all made sense
G Mills, Cloudchord - Sunlit
Psalm Trees, Guillaume Muschalle - bringmesun

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
