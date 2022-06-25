CFR: News comes fast! NHCS budget (finally) passes, Proud Boys disrupt Pride event

Show notes:

Thanks for listening this week!

Here are links to all of Rachel’s budget reporting:



Here’s the story WHQR did on the Pine Valley Library protest.

And here’s the link to Logan’s podcast episode!

Thank you to Rachel Keith, Ben Schachtman, and Logan Kennedy for being on the show.

Music this week:

Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig

Smooth by Saib

Football Head by Flamingosis

Great Food by Joey Pecoraro

