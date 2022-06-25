© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: News comes fast! NHCS budget (finally) passes, Proud Boys disrupt Pride event

Published June 25, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT
This week we talk about the NHCS finalized budget for the upcoming school year and how it affects TAs, Pride Boys at Pine Valley Library, and we meet someone new from Columbus County.

Show notes:

Thanks for listening this week!

Here are links to all of Rachel’s budget reporting:

Here’s the story WHQR did on the Pine Valley Library protest.

And here’s the link to Logan’s podcast episode!

Thank you to Rachel Keith, Ben Schachtman, and Logan Kennedy for being on the show.

Music this week:
Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig
Smooth by Saib
Football Head by Flamingosis
Great Food by Joey Pecoraro

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
