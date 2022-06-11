CFR: Lessons from Peter Michael Frank's trial, B is for Budget, action on PFAS (hopefully)
On this week's episode: Host Camille Mojica asks Rachel Keith to share her takeaways from the trial of former New Hanover County Schools teacher Peter Michael Frank, then busts out some budget knowledge, and catches up on the latest PFAS news with WHQR's resident PFAS Coverage Queen.*
*Not an official title.
Here are links to WHQR’s reporting of the Peter Michael Frank case if you want to learn more:
- WHQR Interview: NC Attorney General Josh Stein on the Peter Michael Frank trial
- Former NHCS teacher Peter Michael Frank sentenced to 50-62 years in prison
- Former NHCS teacher found guilty of sexual offenses against students, attorneys say civil case heading to trial
- NHC Schools Faces Scrutiny Over Handling of Child Predator Allegations
We mentioned some resources in our episode for students and their families seeking help from sexual abuse. Here are links to those resources:
- NHCS Title IX Department: Keeping Students Safe
- Ethix 360 - Secure, anonymous 24/7 reporting system accessible online.
- Say Something - Secure, anonymous 24/7 reporting system accessible through an app, online, and through a hotline.
- Rape Crisis Center - Coastal Horizons
- The Carousel Center - Helping survivors heal from physical and sexual abuse in Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties
The City of Wilmington budget has made it past its first reading. They’ll have to vote on it again on Tuesday, June 21st. If you’d like to take a look at the full budget document, go here.
Check out Kelly’s story on the DEQ press conference here, and here’s a link to House Bill 1095 where you can also see its status.
