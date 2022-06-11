© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Lessons from Peter Michael Frank's trial, B is for Budget, action on PFAS (hopefully)

Published June 11, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

On this week's episode: Host Camille Mojica asks Rachel Keith to share her takeaways from the trial of former New Hanover County Schools teacher Peter Michael Frank, then busts out some budget knowledge, and catches up on the latest PFAS news with WHQR's resident PFAS Coverage Queen.*

*Not an official title.

Thanks for tuning in to this week’s episode.

Here are links to WHQR’s reporting of the Peter Michael Frank case if you want to learn more:

We mentioned some resources in our episode for students and their families seeking help from sexual abuse. Here are links to those resources:

The City of Wilmington budget has made it past its first reading. They’ll have to vote on it again on Tuesday, June 21st. If you’d like to take a look at the full budget document, go here.

Check out Kelly’s story on the DEQ press conference here, and here’s a link to House Bill 1095 where you can also see its status.

Get in touch! Shoot Camille an email at cmojica@whqr.org or find her at @CamiReports on Twitter.

This week’s music:

  • Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig
  • Daggers by Robot Science
  • Ergo by Birocratic

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
