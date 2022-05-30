© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cape Fear Rundown
Cape Fear Rundown

Welcome to the Cape Fear Rundown, a new podcast from WHQR Public Media

Published May 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown

This is the debut episode of a new podcast, featuring a weekly look at stories from around the state and the Cape Fear region, featuring conversations with the journalists working on those topics.

On this episode, host Camille Mojica talks to WHQR news director Ben Schachtman about the 2022 primary election results, WHQR reporter Rachel Keith about her recent work on marine mammals, and WHQR community fellow Ashley Brown, who just accepted a position at Houston Public Radio, about her time at WHQR.

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica