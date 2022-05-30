Welcome to the Cape Fear Rundown, a new podcast from WHQR Public Media
This is the debut episode of a new podcast, featuring a weekly look at stories from around the state and the Cape Fear region, featuring conversations with the journalists working on those topics.
On this episode, host Camille Mojica talks to WHQR news director Ben Schachtman about the 2022 primary election results, WHQR reporter Rachel Keith about her recent work on marine mammals, and WHQR community fellow Ashley Brown, who just accepted a position at Houston Public Radio, about her time at WHQR.