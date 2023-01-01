Wyatt Elder

Wyatt, and his wife Mary, moved from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the Wilmington area in the spring of 2021. After graduating from the University of Colorado, he began his career at Cargill Incorporated, a large food and agricultural company based in Minneapolis. His career spanned 40 years in the quality, food safety, and research disciplines, moving frequently and living in many locations across the US. They also were fortunate to have the opportunity of a five year assignment living abroad in The Netherlands. They have been supporters NPR and PBS in the areas they have lived, and see the opportunity as a CAB member for WHQR to give back to our new community. Additionally Wyatt is a volunteer with the Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity, and Mary volunteers her time with SkyWatch Bird Rescue in Castle Hayne as a capturer and transporter of injured birds.

To relax, Wyatt enjoys tennis, spending a lazy day at the beach, and an occasional round of golf … not to mention living somewhere where snow is mostly a distant memory!